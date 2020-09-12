Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,946 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

