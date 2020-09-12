Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 42,703 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.