Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 55,923 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,905 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 64,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 15.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 40,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 54.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.8% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 29,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.