Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 7,649 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.