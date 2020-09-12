Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11,322.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 870,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after buying an additional 509,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.