Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

