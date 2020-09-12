Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,749 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 51,617 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 48.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 162,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 298,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.