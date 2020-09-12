Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $158.87 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

