Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $284.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

