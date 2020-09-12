Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Coty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of COTY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

