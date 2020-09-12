Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $284,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,224.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

