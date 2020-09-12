Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

