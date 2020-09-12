Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $300.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.42. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.