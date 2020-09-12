Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.