Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $339.25 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $210.34 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

