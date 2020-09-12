Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $453.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.50.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.