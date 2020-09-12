Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 127,791 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 113.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 420,893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223,646 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Noble Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Noble Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 167,159 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

