Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 121.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Metlife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

