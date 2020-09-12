Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

