Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.