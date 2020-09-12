Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 258.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

AIG opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

