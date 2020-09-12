Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.64.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $708.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $712.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.