Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $1.48 Million in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 221,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,637,000 after buying an additional 209,455 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,710,000 after buying an additional 194,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $269.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

