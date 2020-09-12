Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

