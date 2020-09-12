Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.