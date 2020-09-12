Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 8,821 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,858,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,273,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,907,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

