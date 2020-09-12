Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $112,871,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FedEx by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $134,890,000 after purchasing an additional 472,092 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $232.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $233.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

