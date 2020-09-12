Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 10,203 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $54,892,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,523 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

