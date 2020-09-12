Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 12,152 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

