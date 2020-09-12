Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 12,683 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CMS Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,155,000 after purchasing an additional 330,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

