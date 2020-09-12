Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 13,567 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 900.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of ED opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.