Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 23,482 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,482 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 100,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

