Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 258 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,901. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

