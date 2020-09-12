Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

NYSE PXD opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

