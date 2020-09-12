Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 459 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 71.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $201.54 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

