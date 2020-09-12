Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 47,604 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,604 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 131.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.39.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

