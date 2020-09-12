Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 571 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $94,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,043,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,116,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at $33,747,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

