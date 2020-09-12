Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,112 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hershey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hershey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

