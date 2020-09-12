Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 7,648 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of State Street by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,137.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

