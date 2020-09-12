Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 9,342 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,788,000 after buying an additional 130,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,121,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $110.75 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

