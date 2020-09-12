Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.