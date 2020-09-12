Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of INFO opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

