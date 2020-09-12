Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,075 shares of company stock worth $42,859,273 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

NOW stock opened at $445.90 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $501.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

