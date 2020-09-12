Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,297.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

