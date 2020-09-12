Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $6,802,580.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,077,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,186,907.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

