Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

