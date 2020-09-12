XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Research Coverage Started at China International Capital

China International Capital initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

About XPeng

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.