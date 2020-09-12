Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $35.00.

BMRC opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $418.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

