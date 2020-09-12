Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to “Buy”

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

HTCMY stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

