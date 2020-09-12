Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 39,257.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Zendesk worth $26,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

ZEN stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,182 shares of company stock worth $10,179,135. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.